NEXT WEEK: Congressman Davis holds First Congressional District town halls

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis is inviting the residents of the First Congressional District to a series of town hall events held in the East.

The town halls will be in Ahoskie, Henderson, and Plymouth.

Congressman Davis said he will provide updates about his time in Congress, introduce his district staff, and listen to any concerns.

His staff provided the schedule:

  • Tuesday, Feb 21 at 6:30 p.m. - Hertford County Town Hall: Roanoke-Chowan Community College, 109 Community College Road, Ahoskie. This will be in the Jernigan Building Auditorium, Room 140
  • Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. -Vance County Town Hall: Perry Memorial Library, 205 Breckenridge Street, Henderson
  • Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. - Washington County Town Hall: Vernon James Center, 207 Research Station Road, Plymouth

