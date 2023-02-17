Teenager charged after shots fired in Greenville neighborhood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville teenager is facing charges after a shooting Thursday night in one neighborhood.

Greenville police said no one was injured when shots were fired on Brookville Drive.

Jermiyas Frizzell was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The 18-year-old posted a $2,000 bond and was released from the Pitt County jail.

