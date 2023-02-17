Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teenager charged after shots fired in Greenville neighborhood

Jermiyas Frizzell
Jermiyas Frizzell(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville teenager is facing charges after a shooting Thursday night in one neighborhood.

Greenville police said no one was injured when shots were fired on Brookville Drive.

Jermiyas Frizzell was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The 18-year-old posted a $2,000 bond and was released from the Pitt County jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Di'qavia Knight
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11

Latest News

Maurice Manning
Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DOT closes parts of U.S. 70 for Havelock bypass construction
Tommy Brady, Chris Hudson, and Robby Koen
Pitt County Firefighter’s Association names 2022 award winners
NEXT WEEK: Congressman Davis holds First Congressional District town halls