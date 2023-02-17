Advertise With Us
Man arrested for robbing store for two times

Arrested for Robbery
Arrested for Robbery(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina police department says a man is charged after robbing a convenience store a second time.

Roanoke Rapids police say on Thursday, they received information about the location of a suspect they were looking for.

The man, 29-year-old Jason Rook of Roanoke Rapids, was accused of robbing the New Dixie on Roanoke Avenue in December of 2022.

When they arrived to the 300 block of Franklin Street, they found Rook , who began to run away from the officers.

He was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Police say Rook was originally charged with robbing the same store several years ago and received active jail time.

Rook was charged with Robbery and placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is on Friday.

