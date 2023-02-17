Advertise With Us
Kinston Crime Task Force holds second meeting

Kinston's Crime Task Force meets to discuss ways to cut down crime.
Kinston's Crime Task Force meets to discuss ways to cut down crime.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A group in Kinston came together Thursday with the goal of cutting down on crime.

The mayor’s Crime Intervention Task Force met to discuss ways to make the city safer.

Some leaders say it starts with the younger generation and the group hopes to connect with kids in schools starting at an early age.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says, “We are bringing everyone together to see exactly what we have, what we can tap and what resources we can bring and get them to the people who need it the most.”

Members of the task force include Kinston’s city manager, mayor, police chief and church leaders.

The meeting was the second of the task force and it hopes to host even more.

