Kinston boys claim 18th straight conference tournament title

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Lenoir boys basketball team had beaten Kinston twice during the regular season but for the 18th straight season the Vikings won the conference tournament title with a 48-28 win on Thursday night in Kinston.

The Hawks actually came out in control early. James West late first quarter three had them up 4 after one.

Traditional Kinston showed up from there. Jaylen Cobb led the way back to the lead with layups, three pointers and even a dunk second half.

Freshman Tyreek Copper hit a few huge threes that got the place going.

Kinston held the ball to close the game out for a good three to four minutes. But, they get some redemption after being swept in the regular season by North Lenoir for the first time.

“Our guys bought in. Locked in for 45 minutes and executed tonight not flawlessly but pretty dadgone good,” says Kinston head coach Perry Tyndall, “Really, really proud of our guys and they deserve tonight with everything that’s happened in the last few weeks.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.