Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston boys claim 18th straight conference tournament title

Kinston 48, North Lenoir 28
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Lenoir boys basketball team had beaten Kinston twice during the regular season but for the 18th straight season the Vikings won the conference tournament title with a 48-28 win on Thursday night in Kinston.

The Hawks actually came out in control early. James West late first quarter three had them up 4 after one.

Traditional Kinston showed up from there. Jaylen Cobb led the way back to the lead with layups, three pointers and even a dunk second half.

Freshman Tyreek Copper hit a few huge threes that got the place going.

Kinston held the ball to close the game out for a good three to four minutes. But, they get some redemption after being swept in the regular season by North Lenoir for the first time.

“Our guys bought in. Locked in for 45 minutes and executed tonight not flawlessly but pretty dadgone good,” says Kinston head coach Perry Tyndall, “Really, really proud of our guys and they deserve tonight with everything that’s happened in the last few weeks.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County
Anthony Reese
Man gets maximum time for Carteret County overdose death
Bicycle accident
Havelock bicyclist critically injured, woman charged with DWI
Jashan Rascoe
DEPUTIES: Man kidnapped Edgecombe County woman at gunpoint

Latest News

Southwest Onslow girls win conference tourney
Southwest Onslow girls claim East Central 2A Conference Tournament title
ECU baseball opener is Friday and Pirates are more than ready.
ECU baseball is eager for opener even with slight delay to start time
Southwest Onslow girls wins conference championship
Southwest Onslow girls wins conference championship
Kinston wins conference championship
Kinston wins conference championship