Jacksonville police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Freedom Fountain vandalism

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are wanting the public’s help in tracking down a person of interest in the vandalism of Jacksonville’s Freedom Fountain.

The fountain at the intersection of Johnson Boulevard and New Bridge Street was damaged again on Thursday night.

A city spokeswoman said someone put soap in the fountain. She said due to past vandalism cases, the fountain is turned off at night and then manually turned on again at 8:00 a.m.

This time the vandalism was immediately caught and the cleanup was done in-house. The city said soap corrodes seals on the fountain’s pumps and repairs can be costly.

Police said the man was driving a white Ford F-150 and is described as a tall, heavyset man, wearing a white shirt, jeans, and tan boots or shoes.

If you know who the man is, call Jacksonville police at 91-938-6407.

The city says because of the repeated vandalisms, they are looking at installing security cameras in the area of the fountain.

