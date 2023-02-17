Advertise With Us
Jacksonville police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Freedom Fountain vandalism

The fountain at the intersection of Johnson Boulevard and New Bridge Street was damaged again...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are wanting the public’s help in tracking down a person of interest in the vandalism of Jacksonville’s Freedom Fountain.

The fountain at the intersection of Johnson Boulevard and New Bridge Street was damaged again on Thursday night.

A city spokeswoman said someone put soap in the fountain. She said due to past vandalism cases, the fountain is turned off at night and then manually turned on again at 8:00 a.m.

This time the vandalism was immediately caught and the cleanup was done in-house. The city said soap corrodes seals on the fountain’s pumps and repairs can be costly.

Police said the man was driving a white Ford F-150 and is described as a tall, heavyset man, wearing a white shirt, jeans, and tan boots or shoes.

If you know who the man is, call Jacksonville police at 91-938-6407.

The city says because of the repeated vandalisms, they are looking at installing security cameras in the area of the fountain.

