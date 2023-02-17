Advertise With Us
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Scout

Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This little fur-legged pup probably won’t be little for too long.

At eight weeks old, Scout is the largest of his four siblings. He’s ready to conquer the world but also loves his beauty sleep.

When he’s not leading an adventure, Scout is looking for a comfy spot to curl up in.

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Scout or his siblings. You can contact the humane society via email or by giving them a call.

If you don’t think Scout is the right fit for you, but are wanting to adopt a pup, dog, kitten, or kitty, you see all their adoptable animals here.

