ECU eager for opener even with slight delay to start time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball opening day is almost here but the Pirates have moved back first pitch to 6 PM on Friday night to avoid expected weather. The Pirates host George Washington for three this weekend and are eager to get started.

“Everybody is a little bit different. They have done a really good job and they are ready to go. I’m just not going to talk to them a lot,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “It’s opening day. They have earned it. Everybody is going to have a little bit of butterflies but they will be ready to go.”

The Pirates are loose.

“We are very loose,” says ECU starting Pitcher Carter Spivey, “We were playing hacky sack in their a couple minutes ago.”

“I’m excited. I woke up this morning and I was like lets get through one more day,” says ECU outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.

Carter Spivey gets the ball for opening day officially for the Pirates.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” says Spivey, “I’m blessed the coaches thought highly of me enough to do that. Just going to go out there and give it my all and hopefully come out with a win.”

Coach Godwin says Joey Berini has earned the spot at starting short stop for the opener.

“Just don’t want Joey to press or try to do anything more just be yourself,” says Godwin, “At times, I was there as a player, you didn’t know you were going to play the next day and put pressure on yourself. You don’t perform at the level you can do.”

The Pirates can’t wait to give the fans something to cheer about.

“It’s going to be a rush. I remember the fall scrimmage against Virginia was the first time I heard somebody cheer when I was walking to the plate in a while,” says Jenkins-Cowart, “That’s definitely going to get the adrenaline going.”

“Very excited, very excited. I miss Pirate nation,” says Spivey, “and I am ready to play in front of them once again.”

“Our goal is to have every game like a regional or super regional,” says Godwin, “I know we can’t have that every game but that’s the goal. We want our fans to come out and be loud no matter what the weather is.”

