DOT closes parts of U.S. 70 for Havelock bypass construction

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - One lane in each direction of U.S. 70 in Havelock will close starting Monday, Feb. 20, for construction.

The lanes going east and west will be closed at the following locations, but only one at a time. The work will be done on different days at each location.

Chadwick Avenue

Roosevelt Boulevard

Webb Boulevard

The closure will only occur during the daytime, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until March 6.

This will be to construct the 10-mile Havelock Bypass, which will become the future Interstate 42 on the west side of Havelock. It will be open for use in 2024.

The DOT says drivers should anticipate delays and use caution around these areas.

