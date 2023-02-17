DEQ offering $172K in rebates for electric vehicle chargers through Volkswagen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is issuing $172,000 in rebates for electric car recharge stations.

The DEQ’s Division of Air Quality is offering this program on a first-come, first-served basis until funds run out. This comes as part of phase two of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program.

If accepted, the rebate will cover the installation of Level 2 charging stations for public and private organizations like parking garages, apartment complexes, urban centers, and other public places.

The goal is to establish charging stations for electric cars across the state to encourage the use of one.

Applications will be accepted until March 31. Any leftover funds will be reallocated to other Volkswagen Settlement programs.

More information about the rebates and how to apply is on DEQ’s website.

