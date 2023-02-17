Caleb King taking over as head football coach at Havelock, swapping roles with coach Wooten

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A coaching swap at Havelock high school today. Caleb King is stepping up to be head football coach. Allen Wooten will swap to take over as defensive coordinator.

“Coach Wooten is an incredible guy, he does an incredible job and wanted to spend more time with his family. We talked and we decided to swap roles,” said coach King on the phone with us.

King has been offensive coordinator for a number of years at Havelock and J.H. Rose. He gets the chance at the head job now.

“Coaching and life is kind of a journey. Something I knew could happen. Excited about the opportunity to come available,” said King, “I wouldn’t say it was something we were working towards. It just happened all the pieces fell the right way.”

