BSH celebrates 25 years in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -BSH held a big celebration Thursday to mark its silver anniversary in New Bern.

The company, also known as Bosh, started its dishwasher factory in our area in 1997 making 100 dishwashers a day.

Back then they just had 280 employees.

Now, the factory cranks out one dishwasher every 13 seconds and has more than 1,600 employees.

The company also believes in giving back. BSH Chief Technical Officer Andy MacLaren says, “Over the last six years we donated over $1.2 million to the community in the five-county area. Our employees are involved in the community and we love being here in Eastern North Carolina.”

BSH in New Bern is the regional supplier for the United States and at the site, they make dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.