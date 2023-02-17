Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game

A 4-year-old went viral after being featured on the jumbotron at a hockey game. (Source: DETROIT RED WINGS, WDIV, BRANDON ADAMS, THE QUAKER OATS COMPANY, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) – A little boy got almost as much attention as the players at a recent pro hockey game in Michigan.

The crowd booed every time the jumbotron showed opposing fans from Vancouver and cheered every time George came up – even if he didn’t quite figure out why the crowd was cheering for him.

“He didn’t know it was about him. He just kept saying, ‘Red team’s winning,’” his mom, Chelsea Miller, said.

The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling him “King George” on the internet.

Miller describes her son as shy, amid a whirlwind of attention.

“There were probably at least 100 people that asked to take pictures with him and high fives and, ‘Can I get an autograph?’ even,” she explained.

George’s mom said they were hoping his sign saying, “It’s my first game” would get him on camera, but they weren’t expecting this reaction.

“Everyone just made it so special for us,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Di'qavia Knight
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11

Latest News

Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
Bruce Willis walks the red carpet at the Jazz Foundation of America's 17th annual "A Great...
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
NEXT WEEK: Congressman Davis holds First Congressional District town halls