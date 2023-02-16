Advertise With Us
Worker dies after falling from 18th floor of high-rise project, reports say

Sarasota police say they are investigating an accidental death at a high-rise condominium tower...
Sarasota police say they are investigating an accidental death at a high-rise condominium tower under construction.(WWSB-TV)
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida say a construction worker has died at the site of a condominium project.

The Sarasota Police Department reports a worker fell from a Bayfront high-rise tower that is currently under construction.

According to WWSB, nearby workers believe the victim was painting a lanai balcony roof on the 18th floor of the tower when he fell.

A construction manager at the scene reportedly said the worker was taken away by ambulance.

Sarasota police later confirmed the worker’s death.

Officers said they are continuing to interview witnesses and examine the construction site.

The condominium tower, Bayso, is located in the Quay Sarasota waterfront district.

Authorities did not immediately identify the worker killed.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

