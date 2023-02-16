Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Rocky Mount names interim fire chief

(Rocky Mount Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount today named an interim fire chief.

Tracery Drewery will manage the fire department until a permanent chief is named to replace Fire Chief Corey Mercer, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Drewery has worked with the Rocky Mount Fire Department for 25 years. He started as a firefighter, promoted to a fire engineer, and then division chief of life safety.

He was promoted to assistant fire chief in 2020, making him the first African-American to hold that position.

“I am committed to serving the citizens of Rocky Mount because the community deserves the department’s total energy and attention,” said Drewery. “I am devoted to supporting the women and men of the RMFD and discovering innovative ways to continuously improve our department, resulting in a safer community for all who live and visit Rocky Mount.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vinson
POLICE: Woman in critical condition at ECU Health after boyfriend hits her with vehicle
Dennis Pippen, 58
Rocky Mount Police arrest commerical burglary suspect
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck
United States Marine Corps Logo
1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment returns from deployment

Latest News

Rocky Mount has two sewage spills totaling 135,200 gallons
Bicycle accident
Havelock bicyclist critically injured, woman charged with DWI
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County
Sylvan Heights Bird Park 2/16/23
Sylvan Heights Bird Park 2/16/23