Rocky Mount names interim fire chief

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount today named an interim fire chief.

Tracery Drewery will manage the fire department until a permanent chief is named to replace Fire Chief Corey Mercer, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Drewery has worked with the Rocky Mount Fire Department for 25 years. He started as a firefighter, promoted to a fire engineer, and then division chief of life safety.

He was promoted to assistant fire chief in 2020, making him the first African-American to hold that position.

“I am committed to serving the citizens of Rocky Mount because the community deserves the department’s total energy and attention,” said Drewery. “I am devoted to supporting the women and men of the RMFD and discovering innovative ways to continuously improve our department, resulting in a safer community for all who live and visit Rocky Mount.”

