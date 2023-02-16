Rocky Mount man charged after authorities say 6-year-old brought gun to school

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and charged with failing to properly store a firearm to protect a minor after police say a 6-year-old took the gun to school.

Police arrested and charged 58-year-old Marvin Davis with the misdemeanor.

On Tuesday police say they found the unloaded 9-millimeter handgun in the boy’s backpack at Fairview Elementary School.

Police said Davis and the boy are not related but live in the same house.

Police said no threats were made with the weapon and the child never displayed it.

Davis received a $4,000 unsecured bond. He is due in court on March 1 in Rocky Mount.

