Rocky Mount has two sewage spills totaling 135,200 gallons

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount is blaming heavy rain on Sunday for two sewage spills that dumped tens of thousands of gallons on sewage into waterways.

The city says some 116,000 gallons from an overflow on Riverside Drive under the railroad trestle got into the Tar River. The spill started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and lasted until 11:30 p.m. the next day.

Another spill happened around 3:00 p.m. Monday on Hargrove Street. That spill lasted until 11:00 p.m. with some 19,200 gallons getting into Cokey Creek.

In both cases, the city says the sewage was heavily diluted by the rainwater.

Rocky Mount says with 1.61 inches of rain, their sewer collection system was overwhelmed,

