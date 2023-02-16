Ripe for Revival event takes on hunger in Pitt County

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in the east is taking on the issue of food insecurity today.

Ripe for Revival is a Rocky Mount based organization that focuses on reviving communities through food.

They will bring their mobile market to Winterville today which will be stocked with fresh produce, proteins, dairy, eggs, and other food products that the community might need. The products are also often sourced locally.

The mobile markets use a “pay-as-you-can” system that makes these foods accessible for people of all different incomes.

This event marks the first of several planned for the Pitt County area.

The event takes place at Integrity church in Winterville today from 3:30-5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.