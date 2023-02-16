Resiliency plan to mitigate flood hazards in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the City of New Bern gathered Thursday at the Omega Center to map out its hazard and resiliency plan to the public.

The multi-phase plan provides an overview of New Bern’s hydrologic conditions that influence stormwater runoff and includes strategies and recommendations for mitigating impacts.

Much of the improvements come in response to damage from Hurricane Florence.

In New Bern alone, the storm was responsible for approximately $100 million in residential and commercial damage, mostly due to flooding.

Stormwater enhancements in Duffyfield have already begun.

Once complete the city drainage system will be able to take on more water during a severe storm.

“There’s 100-year and 500-year floodplain levels and with Florence, we saw water at that 500-year floodplain. And with the ponds being enhanced it’s turning places that have flooded before they used to have homes into green spaces that could absorb water by turning into a constructed wetland.”

After Hurricane Florence, New Bern was accepted into the National Flood Insurance Program Community Rating System in 2021 which encourages community floodplain management that exceeds national minimum standards. One is the highest rating, and 10 is the lowest. The City of New Bern is rated a class 8.

A detailed look at the resiliency plan can be found on the city’s website.

