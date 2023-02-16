Press conference to be held regarding contaminated water class action lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A press conference is scheduled in an Eastern Carolina city Thursday to announce a class action lawsuit.

Anastopoulo Law Firm is holding a press conference regarding a class action lawsuit filing on the Camp Lejeune water contamination cases in Jacksonville.

Water contamination on the base persisted for years, and led to a multitude of health issues, including birth defects and cancers.

Recent legislation has granted victims the right to sue for disability benefits in the contamination cases.

The press conference takes place at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m.

