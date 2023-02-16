Advertise With Us
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with Oreo to create a new cake flavor that will only be available for a limited time.

The new Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake will be available at stores across the country through March 26, while supplies last.

The first 111 guests at each bakery location on March 6 at 1:11 p.m. will receive a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet to help celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic Oreo cookie,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said.

“We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes has nearly 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in more than 40 states and Canada.

