On night to remember Jeff Charles a few who new him well shared about “The Voice”

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball on the floor Wednesday night. Paint it Purple night at Minges Coliseum to honor and remember ECU broadcaster Jeff Charles who passed away on Friday.

Some of the people at ECU who knew him best shared about Jeff ahead of the game.

“We roomed together on the road, we were together all the time. He is an icon. He was a pro and he had a gifted voice. He had the best voice on radio. And I thought he could’ve gone anywhere in the country but he stayed here at East Carolina he could’ve gone to Virginia Tech. He could’ve gone to Illinois , but he stayed here for over 30 years,” says ECU color commentator Si Seymour, “We are so lucky and fortunate. It’s a tremendous loss for all of us. Jeff is an icon.”

“I thought Jon Gilbert said it earlier this week, we lost our voice. We are not replacing that voice. It is going to take a lot of time right now we’re just praying for Debbie, and Britt, and their whole family,” says ECU Executive Associate Athletics Director Ryan Robinson, “Tonight will be a special tribute at halftime, we got some stickers, and we got some other things, but we’re going to celebrate Jeff for a long time. One night is not enough to celebrate Jeff.”

Charles private funeral will be this Saturday and is for family and friends only.

For friends and family more information can be found here:

Charles Funeral Arrangements

ECU will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

