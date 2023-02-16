New bill has advanced in state senate with hopes of changing gun laws

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Changes to North Carolina’s gun laws could soon be coming as the State Senate has advanced a new bill composed of three big differences.

The first would eliminate the need for a state-issued permit to purchase a firearm, which gun owners say is redundant anyway.

“It is my understanding that the state and federal have their background systems integrated, so when you run an instant background check at the store level, you’re getting all the necessary background information that is up to date; however, a hand hun purchase permit can have a five-year extension on it,” said gun shop owner Patty Richardson.

This bill would also allow citizens who have a concealed carry to carry their firearm into a church if it has a school on its property. It would also launch a two-year firearm storage safety initiative. The bill still needs to be passed by the full State Senate before advancing to the State House.

One eastern North Carolina gun shop owner says he sees both pros and cons of the proposed legislation.

“The dealers are probably not gonna be in favor of it because then it puts all the pressure on us to tell somebody that the government says I can’t issue you a permit, I can’t allow you to buy this handgun,” said gun shop owner Chuck Fulk.

However, he says even though it may be more hassle, it could increase sales.

“It would be nice because it would expedite sales, so there’s a chance that it could increase any of the gun dealer sales,” said Fulk.

Another area gun shop owner believes it would help increase safety, so she says she doesn’t mind the extra work.

“Anytime you’ve got up-to-date information on a consumer, I think it’s going to help with ensuring they have not done anything wrong that would prevent them from owning a firearm when they leave,” said Richardson.

Similar bills have moved forward in the State House, so it’s likely both chambers will agree on a form of the proposed bill. Also, both the House and Senate passed similar bills in 2021 but were vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper. However, since midterms, some believe Republicans could have enough votes to override the veto if it was to happen again.

