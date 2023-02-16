Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

New bill has advanced in state senate with hopes of changing gun laws

New bill has advanced in state senate with hopes of changing gun laws
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Changes to North Carolina’s gun laws could soon be coming as the State Senate has advanced a new bill composed of three big differences.

The first would eliminate the need for a state-issued permit to purchase a firearm, which gun owners say is redundant anyway.

“It is my understanding that the state and federal have their background systems integrated, so when you run an instant background check at the store level, you’re getting all the necessary background information that is up to date; however, a hand hun purchase permit can have a five-year extension on it,” said gun shop owner Patty Richardson.

This bill would also allow citizens who have a concealed carry to carry their firearm into a church if it has a school on its property. It would also launch a two-year firearm storage safety initiative. The bill still needs to be passed by the full State Senate before advancing to the State House.

One eastern North Carolina gun shop owner says he sees both pros and cons of the proposed legislation.

“The dealers are probably not gonna be in favor of it because then it puts all the pressure on us to tell somebody that the government says I can’t issue you a permit, I can’t allow you to buy this handgun,” said gun shop owner Chuck Fulk.

However, he says even though it may be more hassle, it could increase sales.

“It would be nice because it would expedite sales, so there’s a chance that it could increase any of the gun dealer sales,” said Fulk.

Another area gun shop owner believes it would help increase safety, so she says she doesn’t mind the extra work.

“Anytime you’ve got up-to-date information on a consumer, I think it’s going to help with ensuring they have not done anything wrong that would prevent them from owning a firearm when they leave,” said Richardson.

Similar bills have moved forward in the State House, so it’s likely both chambers will agree on a form of the proposed bill. Also, both the House and Senate passed similar bills in 2021 but were vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper. However, since midterms, some believe Republicans could have enough votes to override the veto if it was to happen again.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
The shooting happened here Saturday night.
NEW DETAILS: Two people shot at Pitt County store
4th downing of aerial object in just over a week
N.C. lawmakers respond to the fourth downing of aerial object
Police said a six-year-old brought the gun to school this morning.
Six-year-old brings unloaded gun to Rocky Mount elementary school

Latest News

Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas mall
National leaders celebrate agriculture advancements in North Carolina
National leaders celebrate progress of North Carolina’s agriculture
Congressman Greg Murphy (R) (center) with Pamlico County High School NJROTC students.
Congressman Murphy visits schools to assess security
Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
2 killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, officials say