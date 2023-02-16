New Bern meeting to focus on disaster resiliency

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A meeting today in New Bern will focus on preparing to withstand the next natural disaster.

The session will break down the city’s resiliency and hazard mitigation plan that they adopted last year.

The plan was inspired after the town dealt with the effects of Hurricane Florence.

The meeting will also discuss plans for improving resiliency across New Bern.

The New Bern resiliency meeting will take place at the Omega Center on Cedar Street from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

