National leaders celebrate progress of North Carolina’s agriculture

Federal dollars are opening doors for rural communities in the East
It’s an exciting day here in the East as national leaders are celebrating progress for North Carolina’s agriculture
By Merit Morgan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More jobs, health care, and improved infrastructure. “We’re fighting for the East and for a brighter day, a brighter future for us to continue to be able to work, live, and play here in the East,” said NC Representative, Democrat Don Davis.

It’s all thanks to a $28 million loan that benefits people here in the East.

Xochitl Torres Small, USDA’s Rural Development Under Secretary says, “This is a part of a larger announcement we’re making for the rural partner’s network. ESDA Rural Partner Development has been working hard and partnering with President Biden. Rural Partners Network and key communities all across the country, and Wilson county is part of that investment.”

“The main goal is to prioritize the needs of rural North Carolina Small told WITN. “It’s going to drive down energy costs and create jobs.”

Construction is still underway for a site that will be used for converting poultry litter waste into renewable energy on Stantonsburg Road in Wilson.

The funding will also provide more opportunities so people can live and work in the area they love.

Small says, “I’m looking forward to continuing supporting communities’ dreams and their visions for the future, so kids don’t have to choose between their best opportunities and the homes that they love and that we can build great communities here.”

“For me, it’s a part of the greater story for when we talk about Eastern North Carolina. We know that we are business friendly, we also know too that we have a lot of work to do in Eastern North Carolina, and this is going to really help us grow Eastern North Carolina’s economy,” Davis told WITN.

The facility will also help farmers and ranchers transition to clean energy and find new and better markets for their products, as well as support projects in states like Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

