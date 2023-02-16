Massive Wayne County fire still smoking five days later

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fire crews are no longer at the scene of this past weekend’s massive industrial fire in Wayne County.

The fire at National Salvage and Service Corporation in Dudley was called in by a passerby around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

This was the scene Saturday morning in Dudley. (Wayne County)

The company handles old railroad ties and dozens of fire departments were called in to help.

Wayne County spokesman Joel Gillie said this afternoon that some spots within the 20 acres are still smoking and smoldering, but there is no major fire still burning.

Investigators have yet to say what may have sparked the fire which could be seen for more than 30 miles.

