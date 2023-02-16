Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man gets maximum time for Carteret County overdose death

Anthony Reese
Anthony Reese(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man got the maximum sentence this week for a 2020 drug overdose death in Carteret County.

The District Attorney’s Office said Anthony Reese pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sale of methamphetamine and death by distribution of certain controlled substances.

Superior Judge Joshua Willey, Jr. sentenced the 33-year-old Hubert man to 12 years and 9 months in prison.

David Defeo was found dead inside his Peletier home back on January 18, 2020, by deputies.

The 31-year-old man died from heroin and fentanyl toxicity, according to an autopsy.

Prosecutors say Defeo’s cell phone had messages from the two men about purchasing heroin. The men agreed to meet at the Walmart in Swansboro, according to prosecutors.

Walmart surveillance video showed the meeting and later Reese admitted to deputies that he sold Defeo drugs, the D.A.’s office said.

The meth distribution charge came after an undercover informant made a controlled buy from Reese, according to a news release.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vinson
POLICE: Woman in critical condition at ECU Health after boyfriend hits her with vehicle
Dennis Pippen, 58
Rocky Mount Police arrest commerical burglary suspect
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
United States Marine Corps Logo
1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment returns from deployment

Latest News

Jashan Rascoe
DEPUTIES: Man kidnapped Edgecombe County woman at gunpoint
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
ECU Health North Hospital launches mobile PET/CT service for community
Farmville Middle School
Lawmakers introduce bill to give Pitt County Schools calendar flexibility
Rocky Mount has two sewage spills totaling 135,200 gallons