Man gets maximum time for Carteret County overdose death

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man got the maximum sentence this week for a 2020 drug overdose death in Carteret County.

The District Attorney’s Office said Anthony Reese pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sale of methamphetamine and death by distribution of certain controlled substances.

Superior Judge Joshua Willey, Jr. sentenced the 33-year-old Hubert man to 12 years and 9 months in prison.

David Defeo was found dead inside his Peletier home back on January 18, 2020, by deputies.

The 31-year-old man died from heroin and fentanyl toxicity, according to an autopsy.

Prosecutors say Defeo’s cell phone had messages from the two men about purchasing heroin. The men agreed to meet at the Walmart in Swansboro, according to prosecutors.

Walmart surveillance video showed the meeting and later Reese admitted to deputies that he sold Defeo drugs, the D.A.’s office said.

The meth distribution charge came after an undercover informant made a controlled buy from Reese, according to a news release.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.