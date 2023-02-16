Locals to be inducted, honored by NCHSAA Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its 2023 hall of fame class. Farmville Central coach and teacher Mike Terrell is in the group. He coached the Jags for 20 years and led them to three state basketball titles.

Williamston’s Nolan Respess, who coached baseball, football, basketball and later was an athletic director also will be inducted. He coached for Robersonville high, Roanoke high now South Creek, Pantego high school from 1963 to 1992 in total. He was named coach of the year 22 times. He won the state football title at Roanoke high in 1975.

SouthWest Edgecombe girls basketball coach Sandra Langley will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. She set the NCHSAA record for career basketball wins as she got her record 819th win last month to break the record.

The induction banquet will be held on Saturday, August 19th in Cary.

