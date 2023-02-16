Advertise With Us
Havelock bicyclist critically injured, woman charged with DWI

Bicycle accident
Bicycle accident(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A bicyclist was critically injured when police said a drunk driver hit him.

Havelock police have charged Beatrice Cosans with driving while impaired.

The crash happened Wednesday on McCotter Boulevard.

Tarig Ballinger, also from Havelock, received significant injuries and was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Police say the 23-year-old remains in critical condition.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is urged to contact Havelock police at 252-447-3212.

Cosans will have her first appearance on March 16th.

