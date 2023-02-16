Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Halifax County man headed to prison for life after pleas in five murders

Prison Bars
Prison Bars(Source: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A suspect charged in five murders in Halifax County has taken a plea in all of them and is headed to prison for the rest of his life.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says James Powell entered Alford pleas in the August 2017 murders of James and Janice Harris and James and Peggy Whitley of the Glenview community, and the January 2018 murder of Travis Johnson of Deer Run Drive in Roanoke Rapids. Prosecutors say Powell killed the two couples as they played cards in Enfield.

An Alford plea is when someone does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is evidence that could lead to a conviction.

Powell was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the 2017 murders and between 26 and 32 years for the 2018 murder.

The sheriff’s office says there is no evidence that anyone else was involved in these murders, but will investigate any new information if it would turn up.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
The shooting happened here Saturday night.
NEW DETAILS: Two people shot at Pitt County store
4th downing of aerial object in just over a week
N.C. lawmakers respond to the fourth downing of aerial object
Police said a six-year-old brought the gun to school this morning.
Six-year-old brings unloaded gun to Rocky Mount elementary school

Latest News

Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas mall
National leaders celebrate agriculture advancements in North Carolina
National leaders celebrate progress of North Carolina’s agriculture
Congressman Greg Murphy (R) (center) with Pamlico County High School NJROTC students.
Congressman Murphy visits schools to assess security
Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
2 killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, officials say
Kinston Police (WITN photo)
Kinston Police cracking down on Vernon Avenue speeding