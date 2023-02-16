Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is in jail on a $1-million bond after his arrest Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.

Pitt County deputies stopped Di’qavia Knight on U.S. 264 near Rams Horn Road.

The 25-year-old Knight was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they began investigating Knight back in November for the sale of illegal drugs.

