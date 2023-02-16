Advertise With Us
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges

Di'qavia Knight
Di'qavia Knight(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is in jail on a $1-million bond after his arrest Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.

Pitt County deputies stopped Di’qavia Knight on U.S. 264 near Rams Horn Road.

The 25-year-old Knight was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they began investigating Knight back in November for the sale of illegal drugs.

