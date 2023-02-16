ECU men’s basketball honors Jeff Charles, then “Paint this one Purple” against Cincinnati

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball had a chance to honor the longtime “Voice of the Pirates” Jeff Charles ahead of their game with Cincinnati Wednesday evening.

The Pirates held a moment of silence for Charles before the game. The players and many ECU faithful wearing the Voice JC shirts to honor the late ECU broadcaster who had been with the Pirates for 35 years.

At halftime they had a montage of some of Jeff’s biggest calls.

A standing ovation from all on hand. Si Seymour spoke about calling games with Jeff over the years.

“It was fun for me. You know, I am a coach and I get excited. But Jeff stayed focused. He was the best at calling the ballgame and staying focused on the product. Making sure it was reported correctly,” says Seymour, “Also even with interviews at the end of the game. He was the true pro. He never lost his focus on getting it done right. He was the true pro.”

The ECU men trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half. But after the No Quarter music played they took over the game. RJ Felton willed them back with most of his 15 points late. Brandon Johnson started and finished the rally. He had 16 points. The Pirates outscored the Bearcats 26-6 down the stretch. ECU wins over Cincinnati 75-71.

The Minges magic was in full effect. Maybe something else too.

“That was in honor of Jeff Charles. I know this community, this university, our program that’s where everyone’s heart is. In terms of with Jeff, he and his family. That was for him,” says ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz, “The guys were inspired by it. They were for the past few days preparing. They have had him on their mind and obviously, our hearts go out to the situation for him and his family.”

