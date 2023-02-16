Advertise With Us
ECU Health North Hospital launches mobile PET/CT service for community

ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids patients will have the option to get an all-in-one diagnosis scan.

ECU Health North Hospital is offering a comprehensive PET/CT scan service. These scans will help diagnose patients with conditions like cancer, heart disease, and brain disorders while keeping them comfortable.

“ECU Health North is proud to invest in our patients and care teams by bringing advanced mobile PET/CT services closer to home for our patients,” said Jason Harrell, president, ECU Health North Hospital. “We serve a vast rural area where access to high-quality, specialized care may be many miles away. Innovative technology like the combined PET/CT scan will allow our team to more conveniently create personalized treatment plans for each patient.”

They stressed the goal for this initiative is to minimize travel time needed for multiple scans. Having an all-in-one machine will severely cut travel time and the time needed to wait for a diagnosis.

The mobile service will be on ECU Health North Hospital’s campus every other Thursday from 8-11 a.m. Patients who receive a referral from their provider can schedule an appointment by calling (252) 535-8888.

