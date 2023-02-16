ECU baseball announces they moved their opening game start back to 6 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball opener has been moved back to avoid Friday’s expected weather. “Due to expected inclement weather in the area, East Carolina officials have announced that Friday’s (Feb. 17) season opener between ECU and George Washington has been moved back to a 6 p.m. (ET) start at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.”

