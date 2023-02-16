ECU baseball announces they moved their opening game start back to 6 PM
Pirates host George Washington opening weekend
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball opener has been moved back to avoid Friday’s expected weather. “Due to expected inclement weather in the area, East Carolina officials have announced that Friday’s (Feb. 17) season opener between ECU and George Washington has been moved back to a 6 p.m. (ET) start at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.”
