ECSU selected for Delta Air Lines’ pilot program

L-R: Marques Brown, Program Leader – Propel, Delta Air Lines; Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, Thorpe Endowed Professor and Dean Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology, ECSU; Dr. Farrah J. Ward, ECSU Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Kelvin Mason, General Manager – Pilot Pathways, Delta Air Lines; Eric Hendrick, Director- Pilot Outreach, Delta Air Lines; Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, ECSU Chancellor, Joseph Besong – ECSU Liaison (and 767 First Officer), Delta Air Lines; Justin Mutawassim – ECSU Liaison (and 767 First Officer), Delta Air Lines; and Graham Bostrom – Lead Liaison (and A350 First Officer), Delta Air Lines(JOELSUTTON | Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University and Delta Air Lines are working together to ensure a future for aviation students in the East.

ECSU is joining the Delta Air Lines’ Propel Program’s Collegiate Pilot Career Path. The university says the initiative is to identify and train the next generation of pilots.

Delta is partnered with 15 other institutions across the U.S. to offer students this possible career path into becoming a Delta Air Lines pilot. Students who enter this program are offered conditional jobs with the airline as well.

“ECSU’s partnership with Delta Air Lines will provide a pipeline for Delta to recruit great talent to join their team; this is a win-win situation,” said Dr. Karrie Dixon, ECSU’s chancellor. “The presence of Delta Air Lines today is an indicator that we are soaring high. As chancellor, I affirm that we will do our part to ensure the success of this program. We will offer ‘excellence as the standard.’”

