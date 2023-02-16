ECSU selected for Delta Air Lines’ pilot program

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University and Delta Air Lines are working together to ensure a future for aviation students in the East.

ECSU is joining the Delta Air Lines’ Propel Program’s Collegiate Pilot Career Path. The university says the initiative is to identify and train the next generation of pilots.

Delta is partnered with 15 other institutions across the U.S. to offer students this possible career path into becoming a Delta Air Lines pilot. Students who enter this program are offered conditional jobs with the airline as well.

“ECSU’s partnership with Delta Air Lines will provide a pipeline for Delta to recruit great talent to join their team; this is a win-win situation,” said Dr. Karrie Dixon, ECSU’s chancellor. “The presence of Delta Air Lines today is an indicator that we are soaring high. As chancellor, I affirm that we will do our part to ensure the success of this program. We will offer ‘excellence as the standard.’”

