Drought Update: Conditions continue to improve over eastern NC

Moderate drought conditions have been removed from all counties
By Jim Howard
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update continues to show an easing of drought conditions across the East. All counties are now out of moderate drought status. The abnormally dry conditions have been trimmed to a narrow corridor from Plymouth to Kenansville, including areas around Washington, Grifton, and Kinston. The dry conditions continue to encompass most of Duplin and Onslow counties. Heavier rain is expected to arrive Friday, continuing the trend of drought alleviation as we move through the next seven days.

Thursday, February 16th update
Thursday, February 16th update(Jim Howard)
Thursday, February 9th Drought Monitor
Thursday, February 9th Drought Monitor(Jim Howard)

Thursday

Mostly cloudy. High 78F. Winds: SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday

Rain begins mid morning, and ends around sunset. High 71F around midday. Temps falling into the 50s by sunset. SW winds at 10-20 mph. Rain chance: 100%.

Saturday

Sunny and much cooler. High 51F. Winds: N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and cool. High 61F. S winds at 5-10 mph.

