DEPUTIES: Man kidnapped Edgecombe County woman at gunpoint

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Edgecombe County are on the lookout for a man they say kidnapped a woman at gunpoint.

Jashan Rascoe, of Hobgood should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies warn people not to approach Rascoe and immediatly call 911 if you see him.

Deputies say it happened Wednesday on Davenport Country Lane outside of Conetoe.

Within an hour, deputies say the victim had been found and brought back home.

