Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

DEPUTIES: Man kidnapped Edgecombe County woman at gunpoint

Jashan Rascoe
Jashan Rascoe(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Edgecombe County are on the lookout for a man they say kidnapped a woman at gunpoint.

Jashan Rascoe, of Hobgood should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies warn people not to approach Rascoe and immediatly call 911 if you see him.

Deputies say it happened Wednesday on Davenport Country Lane outside of Conetoe.

Within an hour, deputies say the victim had been found and brought back home.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vinson
POLICE: Woman in critical condition at ECU Health after boyfriend hits her with vehicle
Dennis Pippen, 58
Rocky Mount Police arrest commerical burglary suspect
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
United States Marine Corps Logo
1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment returns from deployment

Latest News

Anthony Reese
Man gets maximum time for Carteret County overdose death
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
ECU Health North Hospital launches mobile PET/CT service for community
Farmville Middle School
Lawmakers introduce bill to give Pitt County Schools calendar flexibility
Rocky Mount has two sewage spills totaling 135,200 gallons