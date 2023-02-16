2023 Rural Health Symposium aims to bridge Eastern Carolina’s gap in healthcare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rural areas present a number of challenges for both providers and families when it comes to managing and accessing healthcare, but organizations here in the east are working to bridge that gap.

East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and Eastern Area Health Education Center are hosting the 2023 Rural Health Symposium from February 22 through 24.

The lifestyle medicine pre-conference on Wednesday will be in the ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine Clinic and Wellness Center at 2610 Stantonsburg Road, in Greenville. It will talk about eating healthy and living actively and include a yoga session, as well as, a cooking class.

However, Thursday and Friday will be in the Eastern AHEC Education Center at 2600 West Arlington Boulevard, also in Greenville.

Thursday is all about innovation. Many here in the east created initiatives designed to benefit those living in the region, and eight projects will be showcased. Participants will have the opportunity to not only hear about them but also ask questions to those that created the programs.

During the final day of the conference, multiple topics will be talked about. From agricultural health to the health of the veterans living here in the east, Friday will close the symposium.

Those wanting to attend can register to attend in person or online here.

