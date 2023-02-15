Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny – and win $5,000

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its...
Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.(The Hershey Company/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Your rescue pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny!

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.

This year, the brand said it wants to spotlight a rescue pet, continuing Cadbury’s longstanding partnership with the ASPCA.

The contest entry period runs Feb. 15-23. The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6, and fans will have until March 14 to cast their votes.

The commercial featuring the winning pet will air in March, and the winner will take home a cash prize of $5,000. Another $5,000 will be donated to the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.

Participants must be residents of the United States and must be at least 18 years old. If selected as a top 10 finalist, you’ll be required to upload a video submission to Cadbury.

To enter, visit cadburytryouts.com to upload a photo of your pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the contest entry form.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck
The shooting happened here Saturday night.
NEW DETAILS: Two people shot at Pitt County store
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
4th downing of aerial object in just over a week
N.C. lawmakers respond to the fourth downing of aerial object
Police said a six-year-old brought the gun to school this morning.
Six-year-old brings unloaded gun to Rocky Mount elementary school

Latest News

Congressman Murphy visits schools to assess security
Congress Murphy visits schools to assess security
POLICE: Woman in critical condition at ECU Health after boyfriend hits her with vehicle
POLICE: Woman in critical condition at ECU Health after boyfriend hits her with vehicle
Rocky Mount Police arrest commercial burglary suspect
Rocky Mount Police arrest commercial burglary suspect
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International...
Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition