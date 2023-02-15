Teen arrested for Pitt County grocery store shooting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged after two people were shot this past weekend at a Pitt County store.

Deputies say the 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at New York Grocery on Old River Road, outside of Greenville.

Deputies said the two victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

While on their way to the shooting, deputies learned someone had been found shot at a home on River Road Estates Road. They said that person was involved in the grocery shooting.

During their investigation, deputies were able to charge Lijahmere Daniels with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions.

The 18-year-old Winterville woman was jailed on a $60,000 secured bond.

Deputies say more charges are expected in the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.