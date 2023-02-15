Teacher of the Week: Deonte Cavender

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 15th is Deonte Cavender.

Cavender is a 5th grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School.

He is a proud graduate ECU and has been teaching since January of 2020.

One of the biggest things Cavender says he has learned since he began teaching is that kids are resilient.

A core memory for Cavender comes from his first day working at Creekside Elementary School, where he says a student leaned over to another student and said, “I’m going to be a teacher” and that it has stuck with him ever since his first day.

The individual who nominated him Mr. Cavender said:

“He has gone over and beyond to help my kids pass their grades. He stayed after school to tutor. Days I couldn’t pick up my son on time he would sit and wait for me. He had made sure the kids even had things they needed when a child was having hard times at home made him a little hygiene bag has wash clothes for children. My 2 oldest had him both in 3 grade and now my daughter had him in 5th and he has pushed her to see her own strengths in math.”

Congratulations Mr. Cavender!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.