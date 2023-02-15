Sports Spotlight: NECPS sophomore Mann has perfect record heading to state wrestling meet

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The state individual high school wrestling championships are this weekend in Greensboro. Ryan Mann is a sophomore from North East Carolina Prep School in Tarboro and has the opportunity to become the school’s first state champion. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My dad got me into wrestling around third grade,” says North East Carolina Prep School’s Ryan Mann, “From there it was let’s go, ready to go, and we have been at it ever since.”

North East Carolina Prep School sophomore Ryan Mann is a year round wrestler. Competing for Tar River Wrestling Club in the high school offseason.

“We go up to Pennsylvania Maryland, we have a couple of tournaments in the Virginia area and then we go down to South Carolina and Georgia,” says Mann.

All that time on the mat has turned Mann into a scrambler.

“I like to see where it takes me. If I get put in a bad spot I like to wrestle out of it,” says Mann.

“There are certain situations where I will put him in situations where he is not the most comfortable in,” says NECPS head coach Blake Lundgren, “I do that intentionally. It’s all for his development as a wrestler. Every single time he finds a way to come out on top.”

Blake Lundgren is Ryan’s new head coach this year. He inherited a wrestler who finished fourth in the state as a freshman.

“It was super overwhelming. Walked in, lights were everywhere,” says Mann, “Walked in and had to take it in for a bit. First match was pretty nervous and it got the best of me. Ended up wrestling through consolation and finishing the tournament strong.”

Big experience for a young wrestler and he’s used it to be unstoppable ever since.

“Ryan in particular, he is the leader, he’s the one the guys look up to. He hasn’t been beat yet this year. As a matter of fact, he hasn’t been close.”

“56-0 this year,” says Mann.

Ryan won his regional title this week at 132 pounds.

“It was definitely exciting. Especially with my new coaching staff, I was excited to get it done,” Ryan says, “And we have been looking forward to it for a while.”

Now he has his state goal in sight.

“Staying on task, staying focused,” says Mann, “Don’t get ahead of yourself.”

If he can, it will be history. Ryan hopes to be the one who puts his name on the school’s first-ever state championship medal.

“Individual or team we have never had that honor yet,” says Lundgren.

“It would mean a lot. I have been looking forward to it for a while,” says Mann, “I know this year I’m coming at it the best chance I have had yet and I am coming strong.”

Weigh-ins are Thursday, opening rounds through semifinals are Friday and Championships are Saturday. All three days are held at Greensboro Coliseum.

