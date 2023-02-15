Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Rocky Mount Police arrest commerical burglary suspect

Dennis Pippen, 58
Dennis Pippen, 58(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been arrested after breaking into a number of buildings and cars.

Rocky Mount Police say they arrested Dennis Pippen, 58, on January 29th, after officers responded to an alarm call around 12:59 A.M at 436 N. Pineview Street.

Police say there were a number of commercial burglaries in the East district of Rocky Mount between December 2022 and January 2023.

Through video evidence, investigators say they were able to link Pippen to seven commercial burglaries and two motor vehicle break-ins.

Edgecombe Community College, a construction site on the 200 block of Rose Street, and D.S Johnson Elementary School were some of the places that were broken into.

Pippen is currently in custody at the Edgecombe County Jail after being charged with six counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny, three counts of injury to personal property, two counts of trespassing, and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.

He is currently being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck
The shooting happened here Saturday night.
NEW DETAILS: Two people shot at Pitt County store
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
4th downing of aerial object in just over a week
N.C. lawmakers respond to the fourth downing of aerial object
Police said a six-year-old brought the gun to school this morning.
Six-year-old brings unloaded gun to Rocky Mount elementary school

Latest News

NCDOT urges people to stay off railroad tracks
Burglary investigation.
Elderly homeowner shoots at burglar in Roanoke Rapids
1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment returns from deployment
Teacher of the Week: Deonte Cavender
Teacher of the Week: Deonte Cavender