Rocky Mount Police arrest commerical burglary suspect

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been arrested after breaking into a number of buildings and cars.

Rocky Mount Police say they arrested Dennis Pippen, 58, on January 29th, after officers responded to an alarm call around 12:59 A.M at 436 N. Pineview Street.

Police say there were a number of commercial burglaries in the East district of Rocky Mount between December 2022 and January 2023.

Through video evidence, investigators say they were able to link Pippen to seven commercial burglaries and two motor vehicle break-ins.

Edgecombe Community College, a construction site on the 200 block of Rose Street, and D.S Johnson Elementary School were some of the places that were broken into.

Pippen is currently in custody at the Edgecombe County Jail after being charged with six counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny, three counts of injury to personal property, two counts of trespassing, and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.

He is currently being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

