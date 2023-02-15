Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “Fantastic Voyage,” “One Million Years B.C.“ and 1973′s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe.

Welch is survived by a son and a daughter, according to her manager’s statement.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck
The shooting happened here Saturday night.
NEW DETAILS: Two people shot at Pitt County store
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
4th downing of aerial object in just over a week
N.C. lawmakers respond to the fourth downing of aerial object
Police said a six-year-old brought the gun to school this morning.
Six-year-old brings unloaded gun to Rocky Mount elementary school

Latest News

Voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles has passed away
Funeral arrangements announced for Jeff Charles
St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him.
Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say
New forecast projects $3.25 billion state surplus for 2022-23 fiscal year
The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures