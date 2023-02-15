Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children

Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war.(Conflict Observatory via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A disturbing new report details how Russia is operating a new network of camps where it is holding thousands of Ukrainian children.

According to the report, more than 6,000 Ukrainians ranging in age from infant to 17 years old have been in Russian custody at some point since the war started last year.

Researchers said Moscow relocated, reeducated and sometimes military-trained or forcibly adopted these children.

They identified 43 holding sites as part of the network.

The State Department said if true, these tactics would amount to war crimes.

The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab gathered the information for the report.

Russia’s embassy in Washington D.C. dismissed the findings as “absurd.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck
The shooting happened here Saturday night.
NEW DETAILS: Two people shot at Pitt County store
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
4th downing of aerial object in just over a week
N.C. lawmakers respond to the fourth downing of aerial object
Police said a six-year-old brought the gun to school this morning.
Six-year-old brings unloaded gun to Rocky Mount elementary school

Latest News

New Bern Historical Society to highlight Black soldiers
New Bern Historical Society to highlight Black soldiers
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
ECU to host two career fairs
ECU to host two career fairs
A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say