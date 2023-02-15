Advertise With Us
POLICE: Woman in critical condition at ECU Health after boyfriend hits her with vehicle

Charles Vinson
Charles Vinson(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man purposely hit his girlfriend with his vehicle this morning causing severe injuries to the woman.

Rocky Mount police have charged Charles Vinson with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and DWI.

Jessica Dayes, 34, is at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition.

Police said the two had an argument while driving down West Raleigh Boulevard. Dayes got out of the vehicle and began walking away. Officers said Vinson drove his vehicle up on the sidewalk and hit the woman.

The 34-year-old man is being held on a domestic hold with no bond at the Nash County jail.

