Police searching for missing Beaufort man

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Keith Armstrong was last in contact with his family on Friday by phone.

The 65-year-old man is 5′9″ tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He lives in the Marsh Street area of Beaufort.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Beaufort Police Department at (252) 728-4561 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

