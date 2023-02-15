A piece of France calls Eastern Carolina home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new pastry shop opened in the east. A Piece of France Pastry Shop aspires to bring French cuisine to Eastern Carolina.

On ENC at Three, Chef Marc Francios walked through how a croissant, macaroons, and other famous goodies are made.

He was born and raised in France and said he grew up in a family who loved being in the kitchen. Francios says how it brings people together, made it an easy career choice.

He first came to the United States to work in Virginia and eventually made his way to Grand Rapids, Michigan. In the mitten state, he met his wife, and they decided to move to the east, not only for his wife’s job opportunities but also for the warmer weather.

Chef Marc Francios opened his pastry shop in Greenville and uses local ingredients to create French breakfast, brunch, and pastries from scratch six days a week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.