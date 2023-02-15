Advertise With Us
New Bern Historical Society to highlight Black soldiers

Historian Claudia Houston has identified William Henry Johnson as an "independent man" of color...
Historian Claudia Houston has identified William Henry Johnson as an "independent man" of color who fought for the Union in the Battle of New Bern.(New Bern Historical Society)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society will host an educational event today, highlighting the impact of Black soldiers on the Battle of New Bern.

Historian Claudia Houston will share research on the Black soldiers who fought in the battle on March 14, 1862. Although very little documentation exists, Houston has identified William Henry Johnson as a Black soldier who fought for the Union in the battle.

The event takes place at the Carolina Colours Pavilion at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $24 for members and $27 for non-members.

