New Bern Historical Society to highlight Black soldiers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society will host an educational event today, highlighting the impact of Black soldiers on the Battle of New Bern.

Historian Claudia Houston will share research on the Black soldiers who fought in the battle on March 14, 1862. Although very little documentation exists, Houston has identified William Henry Johnson as a Black soldier who fought for the Union in the battle.

The event takes place at the Carolina Colours Pavilion at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $24 for members and $27 for non-members.

