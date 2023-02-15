NC State men fall at Syracuse, Duke edges Notre Dame at Home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Syracuse knocked off No. 23 North Carolina State 75-72.

With the score tied at 70 with two minutes to go, Jesse Edwards finished strong at the rim, plus the foul, to give the Orange a three-point lead. Syracuse would then use a mixture of defensive pressure and clutch free-throw shooting to hold on for the victory.

Edwards finished with 18 points for Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 ACC), which also got 11 from Chris Bell, 10 from Malik Brown and 14 from Joe Girard III. D.J. Burns Jr. and Jarkel Joiner each scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-6), who were coming off a 92-62 victory at Boston College on Saturday.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch the man who succeeded him pick up a milestone victory.

Krzyzewski attended his first game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium since retiring after last season to conclude a 42-year career as the Blue Devils coach. He saw Jon Scheyer become the first men’s ACC coach to win his first 13 career home games.

Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, including 17 straight.

